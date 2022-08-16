NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some locals are putting their talents on display.

Every year, New Bern’s Askew’s Ace Hardware competes in a display contest to earn more funds for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Maynard’s Children’s Hospital at ECU – Health in Greenville.

Askew’s Ace Hardware fundraiser, known as the CMN Miracle Bucket Sale, is where customers can donate $5 to CMN and get a free five-gallon CMN logo paint bucket and 20% savings on most items as a thank you.

This year, since customers donated $1,575, Askew’s Ace Hardware can now donate another $2,000 up to $7,500 to their local CMN.

Askew’s Ace Hardware was chosen as one of the top three stores in the nation and the voting is underway through Facebook and Instagram for the store. The third-place prize is $2,500, second place is $5,000 and first place is $7,500.

Askew’s Ace Hardware previously won first place in 2019, donating $7,500 plus their customer donations.

This year, people can vote on https://www.facebook.com/askewsacehardware and on the Ace Hardware Instagram page. The voting on Facebook and Instagram is through Friday at 11:59 p.m.