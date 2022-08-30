NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Askew’s Ace Hardware won first place in the national Ace Bucket Display Contest, which benefits local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Askew’s Hardware was previously chosen as one of the top three stores in the nation competing in the contest. During the fundraiser, customers could donate $5 to Children’s Miracle Network and get a free five-gallon CMN logo paint bucket and 20% savings on most items as a thank you. Askew’s Hardware customers donated $1,575 this year.

Askew’s Ace Hardware was chosen as one of the top three stores in the nation, and the store eventually won a contest in which their bucket display had to receive the most likes on Facebook and Instagram.

The third-place prize was, $2,500, second place was $5,000 and first place was $7,500. Askew’s will donate $7,500 plus the customer donations to Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health.

Askew’s also won the contest in 2020, and placed third in 2020.