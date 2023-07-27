NEW BERN, N.C. — The New Bern Historical Society is looking for a few good ghosts.

Whether you are a spirited novice or have lots of ghostly experience, the Historical Society wants you to portray the historic characters in this year’s Ghostwalk.

Ghostwalk brings to life noted personalities from New Bern’s past. There’s no need to worry though, all the apparitions in these stories are from the pages of history, not from science fiction. Each year a new and different batch of spirits appears. Auditions will be on Saturday, August 5 at 1 pm at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.

Marissa Moore, Program Director, is looking for volunteers, both men and women, ages 18 and up to play the phantom roles. “Whether you are a veteran actor or new to the stage, we would love to have you come out for this fun and exciting New Bern tradition!” Participants will be asked to read from scripts. Those selected as ghosts will learn a script and participate in at least 2 rehearsals prior to Ghostwalk. They will perform at one of the many ghost sites including Cedar Grove Cemetery for all three nights. Ghostwalk will take place the evenings of October 19-21, 2023.

If you are interested in participating in one of New Bern’s premier events as one of the ghostly specters from the past, be sure to be at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street at 1 pm on Saturday, August 5. For more information, call or email the New Bern Historical Society office at 252-638-8558, adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org.