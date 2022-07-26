NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Historical Society is looking for some spooky characters.

Whether you are a spirited novice or have lots of ghostly experience, the Historical Society wants you to portray the historic characters in this year’s Ghostwalk. The Ghostwalk brings to life some of the personalities of New Bern’s past. Each year a new and different batch of spirits appears.

Auditions will be Saturday, August 6 at 1 pm at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.

Marissa Moore, Program Director, is looking for volunteers, both men and women, ages 18 and up to play the phantom roles. There are also a few roles for children ages 12-17. Those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. “We’d like folks who are interested in this fun and exciting event, and who can give the time for the event’s three days. No experience is necessary. No preparation is necessary.”

Participants will be asked to read from scripts. Those selected as ghosts will learn a script and participate in at least 2 rehearsals prior to Ghostwalk. They will perform at one of 13 ghost sites including Cedar Grove Cemetery. Ghostwalk will take place the evenings of October 20-22.

If you are interested in participating in one of New Bern’s premier events as one of the ghostly specters from the past, be sure to be at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street at 1 pm on Saturday, August 6. For more information, call or email the New Bern Historical Society office at 252-638-8558.