NEW BERN, NC — The New Bern Historical Society will hold auditions to portray exciting storytelling characters in their event, the Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour in March.

Auditions will be held on January 13 from 1-3 pm at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street. Actors will be asked to read from scripts. The Lantern Tour is presented in New Bern Battlefield Park, site of the first Battle of New Bern.

This will be the third year for this event. Visitors will take a 60-minute guided, lantern-lit walk through the wooded battlefield trails, where spirits from New Bern’s Civil War past will share their inspiring stories of courage and conviction. The characters will be different from the previous presentations, but their stories will be poignant and touching. The visitors will learn about the Civil War era in New Bern.

The Lantern Tour is March 21-23.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.