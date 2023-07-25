NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Celebrate Shelter Pets Day is the Humane Society’s special day to recognize the work and dedication of shelters across the United States and to recognize the pets who are in those shelters.

A New Bern author, Jo Ann Kloster, wants to bring Celebrate Shelter Pets Day proclamation to the city and Craven County because she is a big advocate of adopting pets from local shelters.

Kloster lives in New Bern, is a volunteer at the Humane Society of the United States and an author of the book “Lilly Unleashed,” which raises awareness about puppy mills.

“We were looking at how else can we get the word out about visiting our shelters and rescues which is always the best place to go,” Kloster said. “So instead of feeding the puppy mill to pet store pipeline, so we thought about a proclamation.”

Kloster worked closely with city and state officials about how to create a proclamation that raises awareness on the importance of adopting pets from your local shelter. On that proclamation, Colonial Capital Humane Society and Craven Pamlico Animal Services will be recognized for their service and what they do for pets in the community.

Kloster gained support from both city and state officials to create this proclamation. Including support from New Bern Alderman Bob Brinson.

“No one wants those pets to be euthanized and so we want them to be in our home taken care of,” Brinson added. “So it’s really to highlight the pets that are there the people who have adopted those pets and the great time that they have together.”

On December 2, there will be a Celebrate Shelter Pets Day event at Creekside Park where different pet organizations and law enforcement agencies will motivate the public to adopt their next furry best friend.

“We have so many wonderful doggy-loving people and pet-loving people here,” Kloster said. “This pulls in a lot of animal people, which is really great.”

Kloster said the Director of the Humane Society of North Carolina plans to submit a proclamation to Governor Roy Cooper to recognize Celebrate Shelter Pets Day statewide.