NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, Craven County deputies searched a vehicle after a traffic stop at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. 101 Highway in Craven County.

During the search, deputies retrieved 18 grams of methamphetamine and schedule VI-controlled substance.

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photo)

The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Patrick Oneil of Tuttles Grove Road in Beaufort, was charged with the substances found in the vehicle. He was being held in the Craven County jail. More charges were expected to come.

