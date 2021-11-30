Benefit concert, car auction to raise funds for Craven County deputy shot in line of duty in October

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A benefit concert and car auction will be held in New Bern with money raised going to help support a Craven County deputy shot in the line of duty in October.

The White Umbrella Group will hold the concert and car auction on Dec. 11 at the New Bern Fairgrounds. Money raised from the events will go toward Dep. Zach Bellingham, who was shot in the line of duty on Oct. 2. He suffered injuries to his spinal cord that will require special needs. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Shepherd Medical Center in Atlanta.

Riverside Automotive Group’s Mitsubishi operative has donated a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage to be auctioned that evening as part of the benefit. Co-headlining the music for the event are The I-42 Band with Bryan Mayer and Brook McBride and the Brook McBride Band. Bridge Atlantic will be the opening band. The music begins at 5:30 on Dec. 11.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 by clicking here. Tickets can also be purchased at Copy and Print Warehouse located at 2711 Neuse Boulevard, in New Bern (252-631-5440). All ticket purchases go thru Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office, which is an IRS qualified 501c3.

In addition to the car auction, over $2,000 in prizes will be raffled off to support Bellingham. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase during the event.