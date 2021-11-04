Benefit ride for Craven County deputy who was shot is this weekend

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County is holding a motorcycle ride this weekend to benefit deputy Zach Bellingham who was injured on duty last month and is recovering at Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta.

The ride is taking place on Saturday and costs $20 per rider and $10 per passenger.

The proceeds will go to Bellingham and his family. Registration will be this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the New Bern Mall. Riders will finish at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant & Bar on Front Street, where there will be raffles and door prizes.