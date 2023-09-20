NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Back and ready to serve.

One local restaurant is reopening its doors after an electrical fire forced it to close earlier this year. Bistro 252 focuses on cooking both plant-based and meat-based options. They were forced to close in April after a fire shut down the New Bern-based eatery.

Now, after recent renovations, co-owner Tammy West says Bistro 252 is back and ready to serve the community.

“But right now we’re getting the word out,” West said. “They’re coming back in, we just hired a new manager, so we got better systems in place and we got more food options available, of course, for our plant-based community as well as our hardcore meat eaters. So we just want everybody to come on out, check us out and give us a chance.”

Bistro 252 is located on Trent Road in New Bern. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To see our original story on the business opening, click here.