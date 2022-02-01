Black History Month: New Bern Historical Society researching African American soldiers buried in local cemetery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern Historical Society is honoring the African American soldiers that are buried in Greenwood Cemetry.

On February 16, the organization will be hosting an event called “I Too, Served America,” which tells the stories of brave men that risked their lives for our freedom. The project was started by the American Legion Post 539 to clean the graves of the African American veterans. It was later expanded with research by the Historical Society into the men’s lives and service.

As they cleaned each veteran’s headstone, and their identity was confirmed, their unknown stories came to light. The New Bern Historical Society said, “We can now publicly honor these men who fought and died in every major conflict from the Civil War to Desert Storm.”

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. at Carolina Colours Pavilion. Speakers Mark Sandgiven, Carol Becton and Claudia Houston will describe and share some of the amazing stories of these, their lives and the period they lived in.

To attend the event, it is $22 for society members and $26 for nonmembers, which includes meals, taxes and gratuity. During the event, there will be many different options for food choices from spinach & cheese stuffed chicken breast with garlic cream sauce or baked salmon with champagne dill sauce served with rice or veggie risotto.

Advanced tickets can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558. There will be no paper tickets given for this program. To confirm your reservation, check with Carolina Colours.