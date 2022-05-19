NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A block party is coming to New Bern.

The 2nd annual Tap That Anniversary Block Party will be held on Saturday at the 900 and 1000 blocks of Pollock Street in downtown New Bern. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. and end at midnight. There will be live music from local bands Bridge Atlantic and Brooke White and the Black Sheep and DJ K-DASH.

There will be food trucks on site, free photo booth and face painters, hatchet ax throwing, beer trailers and mobile bar stations.



During the daytime, RCS will have a food drive set up along the block to help support the community in need. If you donate any amount of items, you will receive a ticket to get a discount from one of the food trucks in attendance.

