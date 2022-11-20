NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — If you consider yourself a bookworm, this was the event to check out.

On Sunday, a local author’s event was held at the New Bern Farmer’s Market More than 30 authors in the area showcased their writing and emphasized the importance of local authors in Eastern North Carolina.

“It’s ts really important to support local authors because we don’t have the big publishing houses behind us doing all our marketing and everything else for us,” said Hope Andersen, a New Bern author. “It’s really important to get the word out that there are people who are creative who are putting their heart and soul into these books and want to share them with the public.”

Authors showcased their books ranging from genres like poetry, fiction, non-fiction and more.