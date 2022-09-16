NEW BERN, N.C. – A contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week.



The utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.



Local law enforcement will be on the highway to safely conduct the approximately six-minute stoppages. There will be a gap of at least 20 minutes between stoppages.



Drivers should be alert, slow down and prepare for delays if using the highway during this time.