NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A vehicle was recovered from the Neuse River on Saturday morning.

Officials said the car was discovered last November while police were investigating a different case. Once their search was finished, they went back to retrieve the vehicle.

Emergency services reported that no one was in the vehicle and that they are unsure how it got there.

“My understanding is the sheriff’s office would probably be looking into it and see if it’s related to anything else but we don’t have no missing persons and that was our interest to get it out,” said Ira Whitfield, the assistant director for Craven County Emergency Services.

Whitfield added that multiple agencies assisted in retrieving the vehicle, including rescue divers.