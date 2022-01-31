Carolina Colours Golf Club hosting fundraiser to help a local teen get medical attention he needs

New Bern

Evan McGuire (Contributed photo)

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Children’s Organ Transplant (COTA) is the nation’s only fundraising organization solely dedicated to raising life-saving dollars in honor of transplant-needing children and young adults.  

Carolina Colours Golf Club is partnering with COTA to help a young Eastern North Carolina teenager that needs to get the medical attention he needs.  

Evan McGuire is a 13-year-old New Bern teen who was born with chronic kidney disease. Now he needs a transplant for the very first time. 

Carolina Colours Golf Club is hosting two back-to-back golf tournaments for McGuire’s cause. The cost of the event is $60 per player and $240 per team. Included in the registration fee are playing fees, use of the cart, BBQ dinner and a goodie bag.  

At the event, there will be auction items and all the proceeds will go directly to COTA in honor of Evan. The deadline to register is March 7 and the event will take place on March 14.  

To register and to learn more about Evan’s Journey can be found here.  

