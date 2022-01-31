CarolinaEast vax clinic partners with Peletah Ministries

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – CarolinaEast Health system partners with Peletah Ministries to host the “Stay Healthy Community Winter Vaccine Event” on Monday.

People were able to come to get their vaccines and boosters, as well as a meal from the Flame catering center. Dawn Baldwin-Gibson the Executive Director of Peletah Ministries, said they were originally anticipating 10 to 15 people, but already had people waiting to be vaccinated right when they even started at noon.

“We’ve got to make sure that we get as many people vaccinated, fully vaccinated, whatever that may seem like at this time, but we want to do what we can to provide that service to the community and our hospital system, CarolinaEast, has been such a great partner throughout this process over these last few months,” said Dawn Baldwin Gibson, Executive Director of Peletah Ministries.

Baldwin-Gibson adds that people who came to the event were given a COVID-19 resource bag full of N95 masks, hand sanitizer and information about staying healthy in the winter months.