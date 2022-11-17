NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The CarolinaEast Foundation announced a huge final tally in its employee campaign “Seasons of Growth.”

Hospital employees raised over $400,000 to ultimately help serve local healthcare needs in Eastern North Carolina. Nearly 50% of the workforce at CarolinaEast Medical Center were able to make some kind of contribution during the two-week campaign.

This is the 27th annual Employee Campaign. In 2022, the CarolinaEast Foundation assisted more than 1,300 patients, provided almost $300,000 through two community grant cycles and awarded $51,000 in nursing scholarships. Since 2018, the annual Employee Campaigns have raised nearly $1.5 million.

“This year’s campaign theme of ‘Seasons of Growth’ celebrates the growth we have had as CarolinaEast Health System and the growth we anticipate for our future. As a health system, we are able to grow because of the determination of our employees and the kindness in their hearts,” said Jared Brinkley, executive director of the CarolinaEast Foundation. “It was extremely humbling to be a part of this campaign. The money raised is a true testament of the dedication of CarolinaEast employees to not only providing quality healthcare, but also giving back to the community.”

The Foundation Board of Directors will meet to decide which local non-profit organizations that share CarolinaEast Health System’s vision for health and wellness will receive grants from the monies raised. The remaining amount will be distributed to the community through the Foundation’s patient assistance program, which directly helps patients in the hospital’s five-county service area.

