CarolinaEast Medical Center dedicates ambulance bay to fallen police officer

New Bern

by: Claire Curry, Lauren Scott

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — CarolinaEast Medical Center on Tuesday honored their first responders by dedicating an ambulance bay to them and recognizing a fallen New Bern Police Department officer.

Alexander Thalmann was honored at the ceremony. He died in the line of duty in 2014. The center also dedicated the emergency department trauma suite to him.

New Bern Police Lt. Derek Dubay was working the night Thalmann died and said he was grateful for the recognition of first responders.

“Nobody expects to have an ambulance bay dedicated to what they do because we just accept it and understand that’s who we are,” said Dubay.

Dubay also said fellow first responders are like family to one another.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV