CarolinaEast Medical Center ranked among best hospitals

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A hospital in the East is being recognized as one of the state’s best.

CarolinaEast Medical Center ranks fourth on North Carolina’s 2020 Best Hospitals list.

CarolinaEast is receiving the honor for its $38 million Comprehensive Cancer Center.

That facility opened in January.

It’s also earning high marks for an adjacent $22 million diagnostic center opening this month.

President and CEO Ray Leggett say the high ranking is a true reflection of the hospital’s success.

“CarolinaEast is always in the very top of all of those ratings and rankings so I think that consistency speaks very well to the clinical quality and the high patient satisfaction that we have here,” said Leggett.

The locally controlled medical center is the smallest hospital in the statewide top 10.