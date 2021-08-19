CarolinaEast Medical Center reinstates visitor restrictions

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, CarolinaEast Medical Center is limiting visitation to one designated visitor per patient during visiting hours of 9 a.m until 8 p.m.

In March 2020, CarolinaEast restricted all visitation upon the recommendations of state and federal officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As the situation improved, increased visitation was introduced in various stages.

Now, with the growing spread of COVID-19 in the community, as well as COVID-related hospitalizations at CarolinaEast Medical Center, it is necessary to once again limit visitation to help prevent the further spread of the virus. With some exceptions at end-of-life, patients will be allowed one designated visitor throughout a hospitalization.

Limited visitation details:

Patients may identify one designated visitor for the duration of their hospitalization.

Visiting hours for inpatient units are 9:00am until 8:00pm for all units except Crossroads Adult Mental Health, which is 5:30pm until 6:30pm.

Emergency Department (ED) patients are allowed one designated companion while being cared for in the ED.

No visitation is allowed for patients on COVID isolation protocol.

All visitors must be at least 18 years old.

All visitors must pass wellness screening upon entry into a CarolinaEast facility.

All CarolinaEast Medical Center visitors are required to obtain a visitor pass upon check-in, and should check out after visiting.

All visitors must wear a mask at all times. Based on CDC guidelines, all staff and visitors, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, are required to wear masks in a healthcare environment.

The hospital cafeteria (Blue Wave Café) and coffee shop (Jasmine Coffee Shop) remain closed to the public. Visitors of patients are permitted to purchase to-go food only.

The hospital waiting areas remain closed and visitors will continue to wait outside the facility during surgical and other invasive procedures.

Dr. Ron May, Chief Medical Officer at CarolinaEast says, “This decision, while difficult, is a necessary one to help protect our patients, staff, and visitors.”

For more information on CarolinaEast’s visitation updates click here.