CarolinaEast Medical Center confirms 6 COVID-19 cases, taking extra measures

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – CarolinaEast Medical Center has six confirmed positive COVID-19 test results as of Monday and the staff is taking extra measures to care for the COVID-19 patients, including isolation.

CarolinaEast officials will continue to work closely with the North Carolina State Division of Public Health, local health departments and emergency management agencies to coordinate preparation and response efforts to COVID-19 in accordance with guidelines from The Centers for Disease Control.

Ray Leggett, President and CEO of CarolinaEast Health System states, “

This has been a moving target from the very start. We receive expert guidance at the federal and state levels, and I have complete faith in our team at CarolinaEast to make these tough decisions and changes as they arise, sometimes several times daily.”

New precautions being implemented today, Monday, April 6:

All staff members will be screened for respiratory signs and symptoms upon entry, as well as travel history and exposure to any known COVID-19 positive persons.

CarolinaEast Medical Center is reducing its points of entry to limit access to certain areas and to allow for efficient health screenings.

All clinical staff members have been required to wear a mask when in contact with patients; moving forward, all staff, clinical and non-clinical, will be required to wear masks when in public areas of CarolinaEast facilities.

Some of the precautions CarolinaEast previously implemented are:

No visitors allowed at any CarolinaEast facility, with few exceptions.

All elective surgeries and procedures have been postponed.

The Cafeteria at the Medical Center is closed to the public and the dine-in seating area is closed to everyone.

All visitors entering a CarolinaEast facility are screened for respiratory signs and symptoms, as well as travel history and exposure to any known COVID-19 positive persons.

A screening tent outside of the Emergency Department entrance has allowed staff to screen for possible persons of interest of COVID-19 and direct them to a separate area to be fully triaged by staff in appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Additional preventive measures provided by the CDC can be found here.