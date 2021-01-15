CarolinaEast prioritizing 75+ age group, before shifting to younger patients

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina health officials are preparing to open up coronavirus vaccinations to people as young as 65.

CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern is not there yet, but it is dispensing doses to other people at risk from the virus, those 75 and older. That mission is at full steam at the hospital’s express lab.

There are 66 people who were scheduled to get a Pfizer vaccination Friday at the lab, including Don Frye. He did not hesitate to sign up for the COVID-19 shot, especially if it means a return to a normal life.

“The more people who can get vaccinated, the sooner we can get done with all these masks and stuff and all the restrictions that we have,” said Frye.

Workers are prioritizing people 75 and older, that’s 16,000 people just in Craven County. Medical employees want to make sure that age group is protected from the virus before shifting to younger recipients.

“They’re so excited, we just have lists and lists of folks being diligent with getting everyone on the list,” said Jane Swensen, office manager at CarolinaEast Internal Medicine.

Swensen’s team is balancing patients waiting for COVID shots with those needing other assistance. She calls the process magic.

“So the physician group and the hospital, we’ve all worked together. It’s been great, we’re doing it somehow,” said Swensen.

Every shipment of vaccine vials is being split between the hospital, Coastal Carolina Health Care and the county health department. CarolinaEast and CCHC have dispensed more than 3,700 doses.

The office manager at CarolinaEast Internal Medicine said they have a mission and they’re achieving it.

Craven County is set to receive more vaccines next week. CarolinaEast providers are only using Pfizer to vaccinate their clients.

CarolinaEast is also scheduling appointments for shots as soon as doses come in. Hospital employees say they will be calling patients to schedule them for vaccinations.