CarolinaEast receives award from North Carolina Nursing Association

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — CarolinaEast received an award from the North Carolina Nursing Association for 2021 Best Practice – Caring for Others.

Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer for CarolinaEast, Jim Davis, said CarolinaEast received this award due to its COVID-19 vaccine efforts. He also said CarolinaEast made a real effort to bring vaccine events throughout the community over the course of the pandemic, focusing on underserved areas.

“We’re a family, and we believe that our community is our family,” Davis said. “And so, it just reiterates the fact that we’re doing the right thing, by going out there and reaching people where they are and trying to provide the best vaccination coverage for the broadest area that we can.”

Davis said they’ve participated in vaccine clinics with the health department, churches, grocery stores and even pop-ups with their EMS truck. He said they wanted people to be able to receive their vaccines without having to come all the way out to CarolinaEast.

Davis said that even though this award is from the nursing association, it really is an award for the entire hospital because every healthcare worker does their part to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.