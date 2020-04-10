CarolinaEast staff organizes special moment between mother, daughter during no visitor policy

Live Now
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital staff organized a special moment between mother and daughter during the current no visitor policy in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said that an 86-year-old hip revision patient, Effie Avery, took a break from her three hours of therapy a day to see her daughter, Nona Bexell, through the glass window.

Effie said the CarolinaEast staff has been “so helpful and nice” but seeing her family in person made all the difference in her healing.

