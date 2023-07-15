NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven Area Rural Transit System is opening a new facility and catering to more needs.

CARTS started in 1980 as a human service and grew into being public transit. That growth turned into needing more space, which has led to opening a new facility and helping more than one county.

The 3,100-square-foot building and almost an acre of fenced-in parking for CARTS gives more space for approximately 33 employees.

“The vehicles aren’t getting any smaller,” said Assistant County Manager for Craven County, Gene Hodges. “So we were having a hard time actually finding parking accommodations for them. Over a few years, we decided it was time that they got their own dedicated space.”

Craven County CARTS serves Craven, Jones and Pamlico counties for the general public, whether it’s getting on the van to go shopping, to go to and from work or other needed trips.

“Employee transportation has grown a lot lately as well and to accommodate that, we have expanded our hours a little bit,” said Kelly Walker-Cuthrell, CARTS director. “We are on the road as early as five in the morning and as late as about six in the evening to try to accommodate those employers.”

Formerly located on Neuse Boulevard, the new $1.8 million building now sits across from the Craven County Judicial Center, providing more safety. Not only do passengers benefit, from CARTS but their families do as well.

“Because frequently if they are riding with us, then those family members know that they’re taken care of. This most recent fiscal year, which ended June 30, we provided a little over 55,000 one-way trips, which is a 20% increase over the prior fiscal year,” said Cuthrell.

There are currently 29 CARTS vehicles. 27 of those are accessible-equipped. Two of them have higher capacity without having the lift on them.

“This is an opportunity to better serve all of the citizens and to be a better establishment for CARTS to actually run their operations,” said Hodges.

The ribbon cutting for CARTS’ new facility is Monday at 11 a.m. For more information on how to use CARTS, visit Transportation (CARTS).