NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines stationed at Cherry Point helped give back to their community on Tuesday.

Local Marines volunteered with Habitat for Humanity of Craven County along with volunteers from Maryland. Working with the Single Marine Program the soldiers helped build a new home for a family in New Bern.

“It’s truly a blessing,” said Benola Dillahunt, the future homeowner of the new home. “Like because they didn’t have to come out here. They could have been doing other things. And they decided to come out here to help us. So it means a lot.”

Marine Erick Clark said, “We serve our country every day. That’s probably one of the biggest volunteer efforts that I can think about. But it’s also nice to give back to the community and see just how much of an impact that we can have on our own people as well.”

Habitat for Humanity is hoping to have this home done by fall.