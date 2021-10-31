Children, parents enjoy night of trick-or-treating, other activities in downtown New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Families and children in New Bern enjoyed their candy Saturday night after getting the chance to trick-or-treat in downtown New Bern.

The Beary-Not-So-Scary Halloween event took place in downtown New Bern from 4-6 p.m. Local businesses gave out candy to children dressed up in their costumes. There were superheroes, princesses, witches, dinosaurs and many more characters roaming the streets. There were even some pets in costumes.

One family we spoke with said they’re excited to be back out after a year off from trick-or-treating.

“We just wanted to do something that was safe and fun for both of the boys and we could just kinda walk freely and have fun. He is having a blast as you can tell,” said Monica Bloomberg.

The event also featured carriage rides, games, a movie, haunted mansion and a costume contest.

