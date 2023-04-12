NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — People in New Bern hope to make Pepsi’s history and presence known more in the city.

New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said that it is the city’s job to provide a location for the possible Pepsi museum. A site has not yet been chosen, yet there are proposed locations.

The board unanimously voted to move forward with applying for funding at the Board of Alderman meeting Tuesday night. The funds would come from the North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Transformation Grant Fund and would total $950,000.

“We have to get the funding in place which is step number one which is what we started essentially (Tuesday) night,” Odham said. “There’s also been $750,000 dollar pledge from the Pepsi Foundation as well to help get started.”

Once funding has been secured, the next step would be finding a location. This museum would be the first Pepsi museum in the world.