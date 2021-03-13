City of New Bern kicks off Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a Irish holiday that’s made its way to America. The city of New Bern spent its Saturday hosting a celebration of Saint Patrick’s life, one pinch at a time.

Even during a pandemic, Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations go on. New Bern officials made sure all activities were outdoor and socially distanced.

“It makes a tremendous difference for the businesses here and the community to be able to get out and walk around. You can keep all the distance you want between you and everyone else,” said Bill Wheeler, a store owner in New Bern.

People were able to enjoy many activities from family-friendly scavenger hunts to ax throwing. Wheeler said he’s happy he and his wife’s business is able to participate.

“It’s nice we are able to do outside activities like drawing chalk on the sidewalk and coloring and looking through the windows for the prizes,” Wheeler said.

Adults also got be a part of the fun as restaurants and bars opened up in preparation for Saturday night’s activities.

“We actually have a friend that has got his own pub crawl going on so we started with that one and then we were looking and found out New Bern had some stuff going on, so we came down here to have a good time and spend time with friends outside,” said Lisa Young of Kinston.

People at the celebration said it was a good feeling to get back together for one of the first times since the pandemic.