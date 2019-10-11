City of New Bern ready to host 2019 Mumfest

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – A popular street festival kicks off this weekend in downtown New Bern.

Thousands will make their way to the city for the annual Mumfest.

Crews in New Bern have been getting prepared this week for Mumfest.



During Mumfest, the streets of New Bern are not only lined with the flowers, but also plenty of delicious food, amusement rides, and street performers.

Last year, as we all know, the “Bear City” got hit hard during Hurricane Florence, and last year’s Mumfest served as a day of relief for victims.

Around 120,000 folks made their way out to the event, and this year, city officials are expecting just as many.

New Bern Mayor, Dana Outlaw, said,

“The weather is great, the entertainment is fantastic, the friendliness of New Bern is just unbelievable, you are just going to have a great time when you come to New Bern, North Carolina.”

There will also be free parking at the event.

You can park for free at Lawson Creek Park.

There will also be a shuttle bus running every 15 to 20 minutes on Saturday and Sunday.

Mumfest kicks off Friday afternoon with a concert, which requires tickets.

The street festival opens tomorrow at 10 a.m. and that is completely free.