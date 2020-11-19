City of New Bern receives $150,000 grant for storm resiliency plans

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A national grant is recognizing the city of New Bern’s initiative to protect the coastal community from future storms. 

The city is getting a $150,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The money will be used to continue New Bern’s Hazard Mitigation and Resiliency Plan. It will also help the city better prepare for future natural disasters. 

City officials are currently in the planning and development phase in their resiliency plan.

“The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will be able to help us identify sites to do further designs, and engineering to get closer to implementing a project that will make a difference,” said Amanda Ohlensehlen, New Bern’s Community & Economic Development manager. 

City officials plan to conduct a new survey to get more people’s input on the plan.

