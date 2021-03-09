City of New Bern seeks public input on hazard mitigation resiliency plan

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern is working to change its mitigation plan to better prepare for natural disasters. Officials are asking for the public’s help to improve its plan.

The City of New Bern decided to create its plan after the devastation of Hurricane Florence in 2018. Right now, officials are looking at improving flood hazard risks, recovery efforts and preserving the historic district.

“It was so widespread as far as the damages to homes businesses which have impacted people’s livelihoods,” said Amanda Ohlensehlen, the City of New Bern’s economic and community development manager .

Ohlensehlen said New Bern is still feeling the impacts of H urricane Florence.

“The recovery efforts still go on today,” she said.

New Bern suffered $100 million in damages from Florence, mostly due to flooding. The city is preparing for future weather events through its resiliency and hazard mitigation plan.

“The overall goal of this process will provide the framework to help us avoid future hazards and better withstand future hazard events,” Ohlensehlen said.

Officials said the public’s input is much needed in the process.

“We’re focused on addressing flooding hazards in our most distressed communities,” Ohlensehlen said.

She encouraged people to get involved in the project so their concerns can be heard and reflected in the final plan.

“That includes everything from more small projects that can be implemented to very large-scale infrastructure improvements,” Ohlenshlen said.

The city will have more public meetings in the future. City leaders hope to have a draft of the new plan by this summer.

For more information on upcoming public comment meetings and workshops, click here.

