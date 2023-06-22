NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The City of New Bern is reissuing a request for other bidders to help continue its employee assistance program.

The program provides professional services to employees that require help with troubles outside of work like mental health issues, addiction, and grief counseling. Users of the program are anonymous and could be written referrals in the case of extreme circumstances.

“This is a benefit to employees and to the employer, and its not all employers that offer it. when you think about it, we all have stress and stressors in our lives and it is a support and navigational opportunity for employees,” stated Colleen Roberts, City of New Bern public information officer.

Roberts said this program is a great way to ensure employees have access to mental health treatment should they need it.