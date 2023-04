NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern wants residents to get involved ahead of their public input meeting next week.

City officials are launching a community-led project to improve the resiliency and sustainability of the Duffyfield area. The project will involve renovations to Henderson Park. It’s all in efforts to properly treat and store stormwater while also reducing flood risks.

New Bern officials are asking residents to give their feedback with a survey. Click here to participate.