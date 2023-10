NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern invites the public to the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its new elevator annex.

This event, marking a historic accessibility milestone, is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:15 pm at City Hall, located at 300 Pollock Street. It will be held ahead of the Board of Aldermen meeting.

The event will include light refreshments and an opportunity to see the new building up close. The annex features a lobby area, elevator, accessible restrooms, and a stairwell.