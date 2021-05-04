Gas leak in New Bern impacting traffic on US Hwy. 17

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — City of New Bern officials and others are tending to a reported gas leak that happened Tuesday.

In a post on the City of New Bern Facebook page, officials said the gas leak is in the area of Trent Creek and Ben D. Quinn Elementary on US Hwy. 17. Traffic in that area was being diverted and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

If you are driving on US Hwy. 17 South towards Jacksonville, you will need to take South Glenburnie to US Hwy 70. US Hwy. 17 North drivers heading towards New Bern will need to take NC Hwy. 43 bypass or Tuscarora Rhems Road.

There is no timetable for when the repairs will be completed.