NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern National Cemetery is a historic site in North Carolina.

Earlier this month, a car crashed into the wall of the cemetery, leaving a hole. On National Avenue, there have been clean-up efforts. Since it is a national site, repairs are being overseen by the National Cemetery Administration.

“We are working as hard as we can to get this wall repaired back to its known state as quickly as possible,’ said Micah Lee, Assistant Director of Salisbury National Cemetery Annex.

“We are in contact with multiple areas and historic architects to review the damages and get the repairs underway.”

As of right now, there is no set date for repairs to begin, but they will involve rebuilding the wall with the historic bricks.

“On June 4, a private vehicle drove into an exterior wall at New Bern National Cemetery. The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) will pay for the repairs and is reviewing the damage to assess what is required, with the intent to use the original brick, and how long the repairs will take,” said Ricardo Da Silva, director of communications for the National Cemetery Administration. “NCA appreciates the community’s interest and support and will continue to provide updates, as necessary.”

