Coastal Carolina Regional Airport completes new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting facility

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announced the completion of its new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting facility. It also celebrated the airport’s 90th anniversary.

Airport Director Andy Shorter said previously, the airport fire safety requirements were met through multiple fire stations but now having this facility at the airport will improve efficiency and safety measures.

“To have this, what I consider a transformational facility, something that helps us move towards the future, happen at the same time we’re turning 90 years old, is pretty special for us,” Shorter said.

The federally-funded facility is similar to a municipal fire station, except with primary concern on what’s happening on the airfield. The facility fire trucks are specially designed to put out fires on aircraft.

Inside the facility, there are dormitories, a kitchen, a training room, bathrooms and a laundry room. Shorter adds that this facility could also be used as an emergency operations center for natural disasters that could occur in the area.

Shorter said they are extremely proud of this new facility and plan to put it to good use.