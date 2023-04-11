NEW BERN, N.C. – Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) and American Airlines are pleased to announce five daily flights connecting travelers through Charlotte to destinations of their choice all around the world.

The additional flights will offer passengers more opportunities to schedule their next trip for business or for leisure this spring and summer.

“The increase in daily flights are a good indicator of the solid performance we have with American Airlines and we’re pleased to have them as strong partners providing service for our community,” said Airport Director Andrew Shorter.

Flights are already available to book and booking early is highly encouraged since it is expected to be a very busy summer travel season.

EWN also continues to demonstrate positive momentum with the ongoing terminal expansion project, the upcoming continuation of the seasonal, weekly, non-stop flights between EWN and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) that starts June 3, 2023 and the runway improvement project.