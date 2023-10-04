NEW BERN, N.C. – Coastal Carolina Regional Airport will conduct a full-scale, emergency response exercise to evaluate and enhance the airport’s emergency plans, capabilities and coordination with outside agencies at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

This year’s training will be based on a scenario that will simulate an aircraft mishap on Runway 14/32. The public should not be alarmed if they see emergency vehicles or unusual activity near the airport during the exercise. The drill will take place on EWN’s secondary runway and will not affect commercial or private operations at EWN.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires airports that serve scheduled airline service to conduct a full-scale, mass-casualty exercise involving an aircraft accident every three years. EWN’s team has been preparing for this event for several months with help from Craven County Emergency Services and other area first responders assigned to aid EWN in the event of an emergency.

“The planned event will test EWN’s Airport Emergency Plan and exercise our mutual support agreements with our community partners,” said Airport Director Andrew Shorter. “Large-scale safety and training exercises, such as these, are an important part of maintaining the robust emergency response capability that we require.”

“This type of exercise gives all the Emergency Response Agencies in Craven County the opportunity to plan and test their capability. This will better prepare everyone to respond to emergencies at EWN and identify future training and equipment needs,” said Stanley Kite, Director of Craven County Emergency Services.

The exercise will begin at 7 p.m.