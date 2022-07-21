NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in New Bern on Friday for the new D2 Commercial Hangar that will be at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. and will include Congressman Greg Murphy and Craven County Commissioner Dennis “Denny” Bucher, who will each make remarks about the completion of the $2 million project.

“We are excited to welcome Congressman Murphy to our headquarters here in New Bern,” Darryl Centanni president of D2GS said. “This new hangar will deepen our relationship with the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and our commitment to serving the community.”

This new hangar will serve as an important facility for the city of New Bern and Craven County. It is expected to add new capabilities to the local aviation industry.

D2 Government Solutions provides aviation and administrative support services to various government agencies around the nation in addition to operating D2 Flight Academy, which trains local pilots for private and commercial purposes.