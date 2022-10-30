NEW BERN, N.C. — This year’s Coastal Photo Club’s Fall Major Competition is scheduled to happen Saturday, November 12th.

The event will be held at our regular meeting place, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New Street, New Bern, NC 28560. Doors will open at 9:00 am for entries submission and guest viewing. Judging will start at 9:30am and the event should end by 12:30.

This competition brings out the best of the best and there is usually 100+ excellent images by many of eastern North Carolina’s best photographers.

It is family friendly, admission is always free and an event not to be missed. The public is invited and encouraged to watch the competition and see these magnificent images.