Congressman Greg Murphy hosts celebration for service academy appointees

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy spent Saturday afternoon meeting some young men and women in Eastern North Carolina who are preparing to serve our country.

They were each attending a ceremony in New Bern, one where you had to receive a congressional nomination to be considered. More than a dozen nominees were honored, some of which have already been accepted.

Murphy said it is important to honor these young men and women who want to serve.

“Well, it’s encouraging today,” Murphy said. “I think sometimes the youth today get kind of a bad rep, but these fantastic young women and men are patriots, they’re kids who have worked so hard and they want to serve their nation.”

Representatives from various service academies were also at the event.