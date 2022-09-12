NEW BERN, N.C. – Rep. Greg Murphy will be hosting a Third District U.S. Service Academy Day for all interested 7th-12th grade students on Sept. 24.

The event will take place at Craven Community College, located at 800 College Court in New Bern, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All interested parents, educators, and prospective students are invited to attend.

“Our Third District Service Academy Day is a wonderful opportunity for students, parents, and educators to gain the knowledge and expertise needed to submit a quality application to one of our distinguished U.S. Service Academies,” said Murphy. “The Service Academy application and selection process is very competitive, and I look forward to helping our students gain the tools needed for maximum consideration at our event on September 24th”

To learn more about the Service Academy nomination process, click here.