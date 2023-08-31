NEW BERN. N.C. — Expect lots of fun as you test your sleuthing skills in this third annual family-friendly outdoor history hunt!

On Saturday, September 16 starting at 10 am, teams will gather at New Bern Battlefield Park to receive their clues to a series of quests. Hop in your car and follow the clues to find historical places in and around New Bern.

In this third year of this event, you’ll find a whole new slate of clues and places to discover. You’ll be amazed at what you’ll learn about our past! Teams can start any time after 10am but must start no later than 1 pm.

Those who complete all the quests by 4 pm will be eligible for both prizes and bragging rights. Put on your Clever hat because there will also be a prize for the best team name!

Gather your teams and join the fun! They can be family, both adults and children; friends and co-workers; or other teams you may belong to. We wonder who has the best sleuthing skills — your office team, the dentist office team, the Police Department, or the Fire Department? The Smiths or the Joneses?

Each team may have up to 6 people, that’s adults or children. They’ll travel in one vehicle. Smart phone use is allowed. In fact, you may use any source for information, smart phone, library, or favorite Aunt. Registration is available online at www.NewBernHistorical.org/history-quest beginning August 7, or call 252-638-8558 Registration fee is $25 per carload with a maximum of 6 people per vehicle. The event starts and ends at New Bern Battlefield Park.

New Bern Historical Society Historian, Claudia Houston invites everyone to join in. “We’ve worked hard to make this a fun and exciting event. You’ll be surprised at what you’ll discover hiding in plain sight!

And look for our mascot, Sherlock T. Bear who wants in on all the action! The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go to www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

