NEW BERN, N.C. – Nominations are now open for the Craven Community College Foundation’s 14th annual Community Fabric Awards.

This prestigious event aims to recognize and reward those who have made a significant impact on the community.

Candidates may be nominated for one of three categories: Individual Leadership, Business Leadership, and Leadership in Education. Nominations can be made online at CravenCC.edu/CFA beginning today, Jan. 6. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

This year’s event will be held Tuesday, April 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County. This annual luncheon acts as a celebration to honor individuals and businesses who have demonstrated exceptional initiative, service impact, and the ability to inspire others.

To ensure a fair and unbiased selection process, the CFA committees consist of a past recipient, a female representative, and a minority representative. These knowledgeable committee members bring varying perspectives to the table and ensure that recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated excellence.

“We believe that a fair and inclusive process is crucial in selecting recipients who have positively influenced our community,” said Charles Wethington, Craven CC executive director of Institutional Advancement. “By involving an outside selection committee with different backgrounds and experiences, we ensure a comprehensive evaluation process that considers a broad range of viewpoints.”

Funds raised through CFA event sponsorships and ticket sales are used to support the Foundation’s programs, as well as equipment, facilities, and emerging college initiatives. To date, the CFA events have netted over $550,000 in support of the Foundation’s mission.

For more information, visit CravenCC.edu/CFA or call 252-638-7351.