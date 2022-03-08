NEW BERN – The Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation announces recipients of the 12th annual Community Fabric Awards (CFA), an annual event that celebrates leadership excellence in the community. This year’s recipients are Jonathan Segal for Individual Leadership, BSH Home Appliances Corporation for Business Leadership and Greg Singleton for Leadership in Education.

The event was created by the Craven CC Foundation to showcase excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of service and inspiration of others. The recipients will be honored during this year’s CFA ceremony, which will be held at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Tuesday, April 26 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be back in person at the Convention Center for this year’s event,” said Charles Wethington, Craven CC executive director of Institutional Advancement. “The recipients this year have made an incredible impact in our community, and we look forward to recognizing their contributions.”

The nominating committee reviewed narratives and personal testimonials about each recipient during the selection process. Comments about the recipients included:

“For all of his accomplishments and board positions, for all of his philanthropy, Jon Segal is one of the most humble men you will meet. Wherever he has lived, he has cared about his community, gotten involved personally, and through his example led others to follow his lead.”

“BSH has recently surpassed $1 million in giving back to the community through their Bosch Community Fund. At the Volt Center alone, where students come to learn to operate forklifts and practice employment skills training for manufacturing, BSH has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment to help make the trades and manufacturing. They have supported high school students, nonprofit organizations and other community groups.”

“Mr. Singleton is a shining star in the crown of New Bern and Craven County. He is a powerful teacher, a role model, a student motivator, a liaison between students and community, and has continued to grow through professional development.”

All three recipients will be honored during the CFA event. Funds raised through event sponsorships and ticket purchases are used to support the Foundation’s programs, as well as equipment, facilities and emerging initiatives of the college.

For more information, contact the Foundation at 252-638-7351 or bowmanc@cravencc.edu, or visit CravenCC.edu/CFA to purchase tickets.