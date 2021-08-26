Craven CC Foundation receives scholarship donation from Havelock Chamber in honor of Megan McGarvey

The Craven CC Foundation is presented with a scholarship donation from the Havelock Chamber of Commerce in memory of Megan McGarvey on Aug. 25. Pictured left to right, back row: Havelock Chamber Chair Kim Rice Smith, CarolinaEast Health System Manager of Public Relations and Outreach Brandy Popp, McGarvey’s family members Carol Sue Lee and David Lee, Ken Dimpsey of Munden Funeral Home, and Craven CC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Charles Wethington; front row: Craven CC President Dr. Ray Staats, Havelock Chamber Treasurer Lori Glass, Cruz Morales of Mucho Bueno, Pam Holder of Havelock Tourist & Event Center, Craven County Clerk of Superior Court Terri Sharp, and Havelock Chamber Executive Director Erin Knight.

NEW BERN, N.C. – The Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation received a $2,370.32 donation from the Havelock Chamber of Commerce during a check presentation at the Volt Center on Aug. 25. The funds will be added to an existing endowment fund the Havelock Chamber had previously established. The Havelock Chamber repurposed their existing endowment in honor of the late Megan McGarvey, director of marketing at CarolinaEast Health System, who died unexpectedly on May 26.

“This is going to benefit a student with a scholarship that’s not defined as being just tuition,” said Erin Knight, Havelock Chamber of Commerce executive director. “That way if they have childcare or gas needs, they can utilize that in the best way that they determine.”

The endowment, now called the Megan McGarvey Memorial Scholarship Endowment, will be utilized for deserving Craven CC students who graduated from Havelock High School, from which McGarvey also graduated. Additionally, funds will be used to cover the cost of textbooks for qualifying students who are dually enrolled at Havelock High School and Craven CC.

Craven CC and Havelock Chamber of Commerce officials and members of McGarvey’s family gathered at the college’s Volt Center for the check presentation.

For more information about the Craven CC Foundation, contact 252-638-7351 or foundation@cravencc.edu.