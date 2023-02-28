NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven Community College recently recognized longtime supporter David L. Ward, Jr., with a dedication ceremony for Ward Hall on Feb. 21.

Ward Hall, formally known as the Student Center, was renamed after him in Ward’s honor in 2020. After Ward’s tenure as the college’s general counsel began on April 23, 1968, he was also a principal advisor to the Trustees for over 51 years until retiring at the end of 2019.

Ward’s also funded individual scholarships, as well as creating and sustaining a Craven CC Foundation endowment. Under his leadership, Ward & Smith has been the presenting sponsor of the Foundation’s Community Fabric Awards for 13 consecutive years.

The honor ceremony also showcased the new building sign named after Ward in his honor.